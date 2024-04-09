Johan Rojas will require the patience of Job

It was the debate that raged throughout all cracks and crevices of Phillies fandom. During spring training, the center field position was a battle between two people on the Phillies’ roster, but it never really felt like a battle that was being played out within the walls of the organization. While debate online...ahem...centered on Cristian Pache and Johan Rojas, it was quite clear that the organization had already made up its mind as to who would begin the season as the primary option. When Jake Cave was dealt to Colorado and thus sealed the deal as to who would even make the team on Opening Day, it also settled the debate as to who would written into the lineup at the bottom of the card.

So far, Rojas has started nine of the ten games the Phillies have played in while Pache has been relegated to one start and four plate appearances. In the plate appearances Rojas has had, he has looked overmatched at times. The team broadcast has lamented his swing as being too hard. When watching those same plate appearances, it’s hard to not come away without nodding in agreement.

Yet in public comments at least, the loyalty Rob Thomson has shown Rojas is unwavering. The team is going to stick with him so long as they see the things they need to see from Rojas, whatever they might be.

A key for Rojas will be maintaining proper mechanics in games (leading with his lower half).



This spring, Turner saw Rojas holding his mechanics better in his two-strike swing. He encouraged him to use it more. He’s now using a version of it in every AB: https://t.co/rdWzlg6NsZ pic.twitter.com/oIV6tWFYdP — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) March 26, 2024

Obviously, the things that the team needs to see from Rojas are specific, granular in nature. What is he swinging at? Are his takes good takes? Is he impacting the baseball once he does hit it? These are things we can only speculate on, but there are some things we can look at from the outside, data points that help set the bar. A cursory glance at surface level numbers don’t offer much in the way of positivity.

A -27 wRC+ will do that to a person.

But there is an 8% walk rate as compared to a 24% strikeout rate. These are palatable numbers. Only having one hit is not. His Baseball Savant numbers are....not good.

You could look for some positive notes in that data set as well if you look hard enough (he’s facing more major league spin for the first time in his career), but even that becomes a burden. “He’s not chasing as much as he did last year! 33% vs. 40% is an improvement!” to which I’d retort, “Yeah, but he’s also a little too passive in the zone...” He’s hitting the ball on the ground almost 70% of the time, something that might have been fine in an earlier era of baseball, but nowadays, with everyone basically an average or better fielder? Not how you want the ball to be hit.

What this all means is that until the team finally sees that there needs to be a change, the patience of Job is going to be required with Rojas and his development at the plate. Even that may not be enough. There is clearly no other plan in place right now other than to let him continue to work on whatever it is the team wants him to work him. If they wanted someone like Pache or Whit Merrifield to get more at bats, that would happen. Until it does happen, it’s not going to. Rojas is going to be the center fielder.

The Phillies aren’t going to the World Series tomorrow, the goal of playing Johan Rojas is to try and get him mlb reps as they make adjustments with the goal that he can be that player by the fall or that they know they need to make a move in July https://t.co/8iibobDtu5 — Matt Winkelman (@Matt_Winkelman) April 8, 2024

Mondays’ game against the Cardinals was encouraging. Not only was a game where he had more than one hit, he also had his first barrel and got to show off the array of skills that he possesses. The speed on the basepaths beating out a throw, the gifted glove he has in center field each got their bright and shining moment. It’s why the Phillies are going to continue to be patient with him. It’s why everyone needs to be patient with him.