Rise and Phight: 4/9/2024

Maybe something to watch here in the immediate future, but there were moments where Bryce Harper looked like something was ailing him on the field. Running out a double play, he look ginger in his steps, perhaps an indicator of an ailment. Later in the game, he seemed to moving better going first to third, but it’s something to watch. Could all just be simple maintenance by the player, the proverbial “business decision” being made, but best to keep an eye on it.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: