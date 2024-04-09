Rise and Phight: 4/9/2024

Maybe something to watch here in the immediate future, but there were moments where Bryce Harper looked like something was ailing him on the field. Running out a double play, he look ginger in his steps, perhaps an indicator of an ailment. Later in the game, he seemed to moving better going first to third, but it’s something to watch. Could all just be simple maintenance by the player, the proverbial “business decision” being made, but best to keep an eye on it.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Even with the win over the Cardinals encouraging, the issues the team has were laid bare overthe weekend.
- Spencer Turnbull has been great his past two starts for the Phillies. It all started in Nashville for him.
MLB news:
- Power rankings are here. I’ve always been more of a believer in “power tiers”, but I guess that doesn’t have the same ring to it.
- Welp, might as well add Framber Valdez to the list of the dead. He was scratched from his start with elbow soreness.
- The Red Sox add another exciting young player to their long term payroll, extending Cedanne Rafaela for eight more years.
