Brighter Than The Sun: Phillies 5, Cardinals 3

Fresh off taking two of three from the fun-but-lowly Nationals, the Phillies ventured into the Gateway City looking to eclipse (heh) those efforts against a Cardinals team intent on rebounding from last year’s nightmare. They got off to a good start with a 5-3 extra-inning victory that saw a big night from a struggling youngster, struggles from their most steady reliever, and a hero moment from the Daycare (can we still call them that?).

In the top of the third, Johan Rojas collected his first extra-base hit of the year (his second hit, period) with a double to left-center.

Johan Rojas needed this badly. Double. 108.1 mph. Hardest-hit ball for a base hit in his big league career. Previous high: 107. pic.twitter.com/EU6fjJwjbp — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) April 9, 2024

It was a sign of life from the Phillies’ young center-fielder who quieted the discourse around him and his rough start at the plate for at least one night. He wasn’t done either, more on that later.

After a fine debut against the Reds last week, Spencer Turnbull was solid again in this game as he turned in six innings of two-hit ball with six strikeouts. Two of those Ks came in the bottom of the third after he plunked the speedy Victor Scott to start the frame. Scott promptly swiped second and moved to third on a Brendan Donovan groundout before Turnbull rung up Nolan Gorman and Paul Goldschmidt to end the threat.

Is he this year’s Matt Strahm? Too soon to tell for sure but he’s looked pretty good.

Spencer Turnbull as a Phillie:



11 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 K pic.twitter.com/OqfgyfpUTY — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) April 9, 2024

On the other side, Miles Mikolas was solid until he wasn’t. Three straight singles in the top of the fifth from the bottom of the Phillies’ lineup, capped off by Rojas’ first RBI of the year, put the Phils up 1-0. Rojas ended the night 3-for-4 with that RBI. It’s one game but maybe, just maybe, this is where it finally clicks for him.

Secret Tricks to kick the Phillies up a gear:

- Bryce Harper: Give him Phanatic cleats

- Brandon Marsh: Wet his hair

- Trea Turner: Clap for him

- Nick Castellanos: Kill a guy

- Johan Rojas: Extinguish the sun — not matt (@PanasonicDX4500) April 9, 2024

After Kyle Schwarber struck out, Trea Turner drove in Rojas with another single. 2-0 Phillies. Turner had himself a 3-hit night of his own after going 4-for-21 over his last five games.

Seranthony Dominguez took over in the seventh and promptly gave up a solo shot to Cardinals backup catcher Ivan Herrera. Though, to be fair, Brandon Marsh almost made a play on it and...well, you be the judge but there’s a chance this ball is a double off the wall if Marsh plays it differently. He did the right thing, unfortunately it just ended poorly.

Brandon Marsh just missed catching this Iván Herrera Home Run. pic.twitter.com/4NCRhfetFb — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) April 9, 2024

Marsh did make up for it in the top of the ninth with his third home run of the year, giving Jeff Hoffman a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the frame.

Can confirm: It is safe to stare directly at this https://t.co/aXm28mNBe0 pic.twitter.com/0sjwk4rzyv — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 9, 2024

After Jose Alvarado pitched a clean eighth, Hoffman came in to face the middle of the Cardinals’ lineup. After striking Arenado out on a foul tip, it quickly unraveled for Hoff. He walked Herrera and gave up a double to Alec Burleson before Jordan Walker’s sacrifice fly pulled the Cards within one. The next batter, Masyn Winn, plated pinch runner Michael Siani with a grounder through the left of the infield and handed Hoffman his second blown save of the season. We’ve got extras under the Arch!

Christian Pache entered the game for Kyle Schwarber as the zombie runner to start the tenth. Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley forced Turner to ground out before Harper was intentionally walked. Here comes our hero:

Bryce Harper intentionally walked. Alec Bohm delivers with a double.



The Phillies are batting .288 (15-for-52) with two home runs and 25 RBIs following Harper’s intentional walks, according @EliasSports. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) April 9, 2024

A Stott sac fly gave the Phils a two-run lead which Gregory Soto was able to hold down in the bottom of the inning, thanks in part to more redemption from Marsh:

Zack Wheeler takes the mound Tuesday night against the Cardinals’ Sonny Gray in his first start with St. Louis. The 34-year-old Gray, last year’s AL Cy Young runner-up, will be on a pitch count of 65 coming off of a spring-training hamstring injury.