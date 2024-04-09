Assessing the likelihood of a Mike Trout trade (once again)

If you’re a Phillies fan and involved in the online community or sports talk radio at all, you’ve likely seen a number of tweets or heard comments like this regarding future Hall of Famer Mike Trout.

This Phillies offense sure could use another bat, especially one that’s currently slugging .794.#AskOutTrout pic.twitter.com/A6NY83iMeI — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) April 9, 2024

Yes, friends, the hashtag #AskOutTrout has been created, seeking to create a groundswell urging Millville, New Jersey’s greatest son to get in the ear of team owner Arte Moreno and demand a trade from the Angels.

Shortly before the start of spring training, Trout reportedly told the NY Post’s Jon Heyman that he was pushing for Moreno to sign some free agents that had been hanging on the vine deep into March.

“I was actually just in Tempe,” Heyman said, “and Mike Trout said to me he’s still trying to pitch in there to get some more players. He’s optimistic about their young team, but he’s certainly talking to Arte Moreno, the Angels owner, and other higher ups there about bringing in more talent. “He specifically mentioned ‘Hey, there are guys out there with 30 home runs,’” Heyman said. “Well, that had to be J.D. Martinez. So you know who he wants for the Angels.”

Moreno did nothing other than to sign Robert Stephenson to an early off-season deal, he is currently on the injured list with shoulder discomfort and it’s unclear when he’ll return. L.A. lost Shohei Ohtani in the off-season after refusing to trade him last summer and recoup some value, and they continue to employ baseball-black hole Anthony Rendon.

Talk of a Trout trade is obviously premature. We are 10 games into the 2024 season. The Angels sit at 6-4, in 1st place in the AL West, and even though no one expects that scenario to hold, Trout isn’t going to rattle any cages until the bottom drops out.

The bottom will eventually drop out on the Angels, but maybe not for Trout. In the early going, the 32-year-old is destroying the baseball. He has hit five home runs in 10 games, is slashing .297/.381/.757, good for an OPS of 1.138, and he leads all of baseball in total bases, with 28, thru Monday’s action.

The connections between Philadelphia and Trout are long-standing, and in light of the struggles of center fielder Johan Rojas who, until last night’s three-hit effort, was batting under .100, have resurfaced.

Of course, it’s easy to simply say “trade for Trout.” There are pros and cons to doing so. The pros are obvious: if he’s healthy, he still appears to be one of the very best baseball players in the sport. For a player of his caliber, one would expect the Angels to demand the moon. But there are other issues at play.

First, he is 32 years old. He is signed for $37.1 million this season, and then an additional six years and $223 million after that, up through his age-38 season in 2030. For a Phillies team already committed to a number of 30+-year-old players on long, multi-year, expensive deals, that would be another log on that particular fire. And there would be luxury tax implications to consider as well.

Second, his availability. Over the last three years, Trout has played in 237 out of a possible 486 games, or about 49%. The most games he’s played in a season since 2016 is 140, done in 2018, and he’s only appeared in 100+ games in a season twice since then (134 in 2019, 119 in ‘22). He looks healthy now, but if history is our guide, he’s not likely to stay that way.

Third, Trout has full 10-5 rights, meaning he can block any trade to anywhere.

All those factors could limit what Los Angeles could demand in a deal. So what would a deal with the Phillies look like?

Despite the caveats listed above, Trout would still likely fetch a haul. The Phils are not trading Andrew Painter, and I have a hard time seeing them move on from Mick Abel, either. But Abel is who the Angels would likely ask for. It’s possible Justin Crawford would have to be involved, or another prospect of that caliber, and perhaps one other prospect from the lower levels and a veteran player, like Taijuan Walker or Nick Castellanos, to off-set some of the money.

If you’re saying to yourself, “No way do I give up Abel or Crawford for Trout,” that’s understandable. I don’t think I’d do it either. The Phillies do not have a deep farm system and will need their young talent to fill in the gaps as the team ages and bids farewell to veterans currently on the roster over the next few years.

Teams with deeper farm systems, with more players of that caliber, likely would. The Orioles, Cubs, Brewers, and Padres could all afford to give up a haul like that for Trout. If Trout wants to play for a contender, you could make an argument that Baltimore would be an ideal landing spot. Chicago and San Diego could also be attractive, especially the Padres on the west coast.

Back in February, Trout pushed back on the notion that he may demand a trade at some point.

“The easy way out is just ask for a trade,” Trout said. ”There might be a time. Maybe. I really haven’t thought about this. But when I signed that contract, I’m loyal. I want to win a championship here. The overall picture of winning a championship or getting to the playoffs here is bigger satisfaction [than] bailing out and just taking an easy way out. So I think that’s been my mindset. Maybe down the road if something’s changed, but that’s been my mindset ever since the trade speculations came up.”

A few years ago, Trout had the opportunity to become a free agent, to potentially come “home” to Philadelphia or explore options elsewhere. Instead, he signed a lifetime contract with a team that has appeared in one postseason series during his 14-year big league career.

So why would he choose now to grouse and try to force his way out? Well, he’s 32 and has never won a playoff game. The greatest player of his generation has never been to a League Championship Series, let alone the Fall Classic. In terms of total team accomplishments, he is the least accomplished superstar in the 21st century.

Again, that is not his fault. He has won three MVP awards and finished runner-up four times. He would be a unanimous first-ballot Hall of Famer if he retired today. He has done everything a single human being among 26 other human beings on a team sport can do. The thinking among fans is undoubtedly, how much longer is he willing to wait to try and win a title?

Whatever their record right now, the Angels aren’t winning a World Series in the next few years. That window, without Shohei Ohtani in the fold, is gone. It’s reasonable to think maybe, for the first time in his career, Trout is willing to move on.

One other thing for Phillies fans to consider. Trout is not likely to stay in center field for much longer. This may be his last year as an every day player in that spot, so trading for him may solve the Rojas problem temporarily (if there even is one at this early stage of the season), but it likely requires the Phils to either move Marsh back to center in 2025, trade him, or keep Trout in center beyond his expiration date there.

As always, trading for a superstar player is never as simple as it seems, especially when his name is Mike Trout.