That one’s gonna sting: Cardinals 3, Phillies 0

In the immortal words of Dr. Marc Beaman, “that was ROUGH.”

The hosts tried nobly to give their guests a courtesy win but were patently refused, as the Philadelphia Phillies St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

The anticipated pitchers’ duel between opposing aces lived up to the billing as both offenses were fairly pathetic all night. Neither team recorded a hit with a runner in scoring position in 15 opportunities (eight for Philadelphia, seven for St. Louis). They left 14 men on base (eight to six). But where the Cardinals capitalized on Wheeler’s few mistakes, the Phillies botched every opportunity.

Cardinals’ starter, Sonny Gray, made his first start of 2024 after nursing a hamstring injury from Spring Training. The AL Cy Young runner-up last season while suiting up for the Twins, Gray picked up where he left off as he faced the minimum through the first two innings.

Zack Wheeler made his third start of the season and first on the road. Wheeler worked out of a jam in the bottom of the second inning, after a couple singles put runners on the corners with two outs. It took nine pitches but he struck out Cards’ shortstop, Masyn Winn, swinging to end the inning.

So Zack Wheeler started throwing a splitter again this year and it’s as filthy as you’d expect.



According to Savant, he hasn’t thrown it since 2020.



pic.twitter.com/yVZ3Ki4oT8 — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) April 10, 2024

Wheeler was the first (and only) ace to crack when, with two outs and Cards’ second baseman, Nolan Gorman, at the plate, he got behind 2-1 in the count and left a fastball in the zone.

Nolan Gorman rips his 3rd home run of the year! pic.twitter.com/netnsMMbFO — MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2024

Coming off the hamstring injury, the Cardinals had announced Gray was to throw about 65 pitches. He needed only 64 to get through five frames, in large part due to double plays hit into by Bryson Stott in the second and Johan Rojas in the fifth, the latter of which stranded a runner in scoring position for the third straight inning.

Sonny Gray, Wicked Sliders.



4th and 5th Ks pic.twitter.com/qPutLGJ09A — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 10, 2024

The offense scattered five hits against Gray, courtesy of Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos, all but two in separate innings.

The Cards’ lineup was finally able to string together some damage against Wheeler in the bottom of the fifth inning after a single by right fielder, Alec Burleson, and a double by Winn put runners in scoring position with no outs. A sacrifice fly by rookie center fielder, Victor Scott II, and an RBI groundout by left fielder, Brendan Donovan, stretched the home advantage to three runs.

With Gray out of the game and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper due up in the top of the sixth inning, the Cardinals went to lefthander, Matthew Liberatore, to neutralize the power threat. Liberatore issued back to back walks to Schwarber and Turner to set the table for Harper. Up 2-0 in the count, Harper missed on a couple of hittable pitches and then rolled over on a sinker to second that resulted in the Phils’ third double play of the evening. With Schwarber at third following the twin-killing, the Cardinals brought in righthander, Andrew Kittredge, to face JT Realmuto, who struck out swinging for the third out.

After Wheeler’s third 1-2-3 inning of the night closed out the sixth inning, the Phillies again threatened in the seventh. Kittredge struck out Bohm to start the inning before a hustle infield single by Stott and a bloop single by Castellanos put two men on with Marsh looking for his third hit of the game. The Cards’ went to another lefty, JoJo Romero, to face Marsh, which appeared as if it would backfire after Marsh worked a five-pitch walk to load the bases with one out. Rob Thomson opted to substitute Rojas for the more seasoned hitter in Whit Merrifield due to the high leverage situation. Then Romero found the strike zone, got ahead of Merrifield and then Schwarber for two swinging strikeouts to leave ‘em loaded, bringing the Phillies’ LOB tally to seven.

To lead off the bottom of the seventh, Wheeler got ahead 1-2 on Cards’ catcher, Ivan Herrera, and located a sinker on the outside corner of the strike zone that was called a ball by home plate umpire, Alex Mackay, and allowed Herrera the opportunity to single on the next pitch. Perhaps attributable to some reasonable frustration and fatigue, Wheeler missed on his next four pitches to Burleson and got into another no-out jam. They would get out of this one though, after an infield fly, a fielder’s choice and a loud out number three as Marsh, taking over for Rojas, ran down a hard hit fly deep in the left-center gap.

Turner picked up his second hit of the night on an infield single against Romero to begin the eighth inning. Romero then struck out Harper and Garrett Stubbs swinging, his third and fourth such outs in a row. Stubbs replaced Realmuto during the final AB of the seventh when a low ball by Wheeler bounced up under JT’s mask and appeared to catch him in the throat. Romero got Bohm to line out to right to end the frame.

#Phillies All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto is out of the game after taking a bouncing pitch from Zack Wheeler to the throat/neck area. Realmuto was in a lot of pain after the baseball got under his mask. He'll be replaced by Garrett Stubbs. pic.twitter.com/bD7VcHE1E5 — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) April 10, 2024

Wheeler’s night was done after the seventh (7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). Ricardo Pinto would take over, impressively getting Cardinals’ first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt, to go down swinging on three pitches. Pinto would allow a single and walk before escaping unscathed.

Cardinals’ closer, Ryan Helsley came on to pitch the top of the ninth inning and the offense offered little resistance. With a weak fly out to center by Castellanos in between, Stott and Marsh both struck out swinging (the lineup’s 13th and 14th strikeouts of the game) to gift Helsley his fourth save of the season.

This was the first time the Phillies have lost against the Cardinals in a game Zack Wheeler has started (now 5-1).

Turner picked up his fourth stolen base of the season following his infield single in the fourth inning. It was his 39th consecutive regular season stolen base without being caught, a streak which began on September 6th of 2022 with the Dodgers and which is now tied with that of Jimmy Rollins for fourth longest in MLB history behind Tim Raines (40), Ichiro Suzuki (45) and Vince Coleman (50).

Castellanos had his first multi-hit game of the season. He has yet to record an extra-base hit.

The Phillies will seek to salvage the series victory tomorrow afternoon as Aaron Nola opposes Cardinals’ veteran, Lance Lynn, at 1:05pm.